I Do Have a Goal to Unite Our Country

Having nailed the top spot in an online survey about potential presidential candidates for the next general election, the ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ star shares his vision should he take the challenge.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has already imagined what he would do should he become the next president of the United States. Just days after reacting to online poll that placed him as a potential presidential candidate for the next general election, the “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star teased his dream for the country.

During a Sunday, April 11 virtual talk with Willie Geist for “Today“, the 48-year-old Hollywood hunk first admitted, “I do have that goal to unite our country.” He went on to add, “I also feel that, if this is what the people want, then I will do that.”

Dwayne added that it is important for Americans to stay united for the longevity of the nation. "I am passionate about making sure that our country is united because a united country, as we know, is the strongest, and I want to see that for our country," he expressed his eagerness to ensure such will happen.





The “Rampage” actor spilled on his goal just days after a recent poll by research company Piplsay found that at least 46 percent of Americans would like to see him running for the White House. The poll also unraveled that many hope Matthew McConaughey will run for Texas governor.

On Saturday, April 10, Dwayne took to his Instagram page to respond to the poll result. “Humbling,” he wrote. “I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people.”

Along with the caption, the “Jungle Cruise” star shared a screenshot of Newsweek cover which title read, “46% Want Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as President.” Big Sean responded to the post by saying, “I been said this bro!” Rapper/songwriter Tech N9ne said that he had a vision about it years before as claiming, “I said it 1st like 2 or 3 years ago on my ig! I just gotta find it!”