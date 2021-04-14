Hong Kong Schools Devote a Day to China’s National Security

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Hong Kong is holding its first National Security Education Day following China’s imposition of sweeping national security legislation last year as part of the city’s efforts to revamp its school system after a wave of protests in 2019.

Schools across the city will hold activities Thursday including raising the Chinese flag and singing the Chinese national anthem to foster better understanding of national security, Education Secretary Kevin Yeung said in a recent statement.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will attend a launch ceremony at the city’s convention center. The event will also be attended by Zheng Yanxiong, head of the secretive agency China created to implement the controversial security law that was condemned by major western governments, and Major General Chen Daoxiang, head of the People’s Liberation Army garrison in the city.

The city’s Education Bureau distributed material with the slogan “Uphold National Security, Safeguard Our Homeland” to classrooms across the city. A bookmark handed out featured a list that included “Political Security, Homeland Security, Military Security,” as well as “Cultural Security” and “Overseas Interests Security.”