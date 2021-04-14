Grading college basketball’s biggest coaching hires

It is dangerous to make sweeping decisions in the moments after big sports news drops. Trades for prospects or draft picks might take years before they can be assessed. Coaching hires are similar; it could take a long time to see how they will work out. So many recent surprising successes and failures have upended what we understand to be a good hire or a good fit. No one can truly say who will be able to win at their new gig and who will flounder into mediocrity.

We can, however, critique the process of the hire. Was there a more logical choice? Was something overlooked? Was a coach hired for the right reasons?

With those questions in mind, let’s look at the biggest names on the move this spring and grade the schools on their choices.

Chris Beard – Texas

This one is pretty simple. Texas is a big job that comes with big boosters and the requisite big salary. The Longhorns saw an alum who was coaching in their state and in their conference. Beard carries nine NCAA Tournament wins in four seasons. Texas has the cache to jump in and poach that coach, nabbing Beard.

It would be a shock if Beard didn’t succeed in Austin after doing so in Lubbock. He’s one of the best five coaches in the sport. Getting him, hopefully for a long time, is a perfect hire for Texas.

Grade: A+