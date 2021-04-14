Goldman Sachs Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Goldman Sachs Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Goldman Sachs announced earnings per share of $18.6 on revenue of $17.70B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $10.1 on revenue of $12.27B.

Goldman Sachs shares are up 24% from the beginning of the year, still down 8.17% from its 52 week high of $356.83 set on March 18. They are outperforming the Dow Jones which is up 10.03% from the start of the year.

Goldman Sachs follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Goldman Sachs’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $4.5 on revenue of $33.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.06 on revenue of $30.46B.

First Republic Bank had beat expectations on Wednesday with first quarter EPS of $1.79 on revenue of $1.13B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.54 on revenue of $1.09B.

