Gervonta Davis Shuts Down Cheating Rumors by Claiming He Was Hacked

Twitter

Although the professional boxer claims he was not the one who shared the ‘I can’t stop cheatin on my girl’ note on his Instagram Story, many of his fans do not believe it.

AceShowbiz –

Gervonta Davis has made it clear that he is not cheating on his girlfriend. Just hours after sharing online posts in which he confessed to having an affair while dating Vanessa Posso, the professional boxer claimed that he was hacked.

The 26-year-old shut down the cheating rumors via Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 13. He simply declared, “None of that bulls**t was me.” After his note was reposted by a gossip account, many social media users expressed their disbelief.

<br />

One person in particular wrote, “the color still in purple gervonta.” Another expressed similar sentiment, “Y’all use the same font n color tho.” A third chimed in, “Didn’t even think to change the font and the color..bye boy.”

Hours earlier, the athlete took to Instagram Story to put out notes that read, “I can’t stop cheatin on my girl” and “I’m f**king retarded.” Both messages, which were written in the same color and font with his clarification, have since been deleted.

In the wake of Gervonta’s admission, his girlfriend Vanessa let out a cryptic message on her own Instagram Story. “I HATE my lurking skills I be finding exactly what I’m looking for,” the ex-girlfriend of rapper Meek Mill penned. “Including the whole family and GMA don’t play.”

Vanessa was then slammed by Bernice Burgos‘ daughter Amarie, who is allegedly having an affair with Gervonta. Turning to her own Story feed, Amarie raged, “B***h and u went toooooo LOW! U know wassup b***h! I stay out the way but what u not Gnna do is play disrespect b***h.”

<br />

In another snap, Amarie argued, “Most I ever did on Instagram in a while. I don’t do Instagram shows ever I’m really calm but you played yourself!” She continued, “U wanna threaten families like we not grown and all with families and business! U got what u wanted I’m ready when you are cornball.”