Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.17% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.17%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the fell 0.17%, while the index climbed 0.13%, and the index lost 0.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were Deutsche Wohnen AG (DE:), which rose 2.93% or 1.240 points to trade at 43.500 at the close. Meanwhile, Siemens Energy AG (DE:) added 2.41% or 0.71 points to end at 30.21 and Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) was up 1.26% or 0.130 points to 10.430 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 2.19% or 1.080 points to trade at 48.155 at the close. E.ON SE (DE:) declined 1.56% or 0.155 points to end at 9.788 and Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE:) was down 1.38% or 0.540 points to 38.635.

The top performers on the MDAX were Aixtron SE (DE:) which rose 2.73% to 19.552, Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.51% to settle at 11.420 and Aurubis AG (DE:) which gained 2.45% to close at 72.060.

The worst performers were Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was down 3.17% to 2.381 in late trade, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co (DE:) which lost 2.36% to settle at 45.00 and Encavis AG (DE:) which was down 1.87% to 16.820 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Aixtron SE (DE:) which rose 2.73% to 19.552, S&T AG (DE:) which was up 2.06% to settle at 23.76 and Drillisch AG (DE:) which gained 2.02% to close at 23.220.

The worst performers were Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was down 3.17% to 2.381 in late trade, Draegerwerk VZO O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.19% to settle at 69.200 and Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.70% to 72.350 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 341 to 332 and 75 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 0.11% to 17.52.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.62% or 10.80 to $1736.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 4.80% or 2.89 to hit $63.07 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 4.44% or 2.83 to trade at $66.50 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.24% to 1.1975, while EUR/GBP fell 0.04% to 0.8685.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.22% at 91.642.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR