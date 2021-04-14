Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.17% By Investing.com



Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.17%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the fell 0.17%, while the index climbed 0.13%, and the index lost 0.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were Deutsche Wohnen AG (DE:), which rose 2.93% or 1.240 points to trade at 43.500 at the close. Meanwhile, Siemens Energy AG (DE:) added 2.41% or 0.71 points to end at 30.21 and Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) was up 1.26% or 0.130 points to 10.430 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 2.19% or 1.080 points to trade at 48.155 at the close. E.ON SE (DE:) declined 1.56% or 0.155 points to end at 9.788 and Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE:) was down 1.38% or 0.540 points to 38.635.

The top performers on the MDAX were Aixtron SE (DE:) which rose 2.73% to 19.552, Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.51% to settle at 11.420 and Aurubis AG (DE:) which gained 2.45% to close at 72.060.

The worst performers were Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was down 3.17% to 2.381 in late trade, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co (DE:) which lost 2.36% to settle at 45.00 and Encavis AG (DE:) which was down 1.87% to 16.820 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Aixtron SE (DE:) which rose 2.73% to 19.552, S&T AG (DE:) which was up 2.06% to settle at 23.76 and Drillisch AG (DE:) which gained 2.02% to close at 23.220.

The worst performers were Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was down 3.17% to 2.381 in late trade, Draegerwerk VZO O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.19% to settle at 69.200 and Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.70% to 72.350 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 341 to 332 and 75 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 0.11% to 17.52.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.62% or 10.80 to $1736.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 4.80% or 2.89 to hit $63.07 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 4.44% or 2.83 to trade at $66.50 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.24% to 1.1975, while EUR/GBP fell 0.04% to 0.8685.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.22% at 91.642.