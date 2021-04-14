German software developer donated $1.2M in ‘undeserved’ Bitcoin to political party By Cointelegraph

German software developer donated $1.2M in ‘undeserved’ Bitcoin to political party
A German national who reportedly sees his profits as “undeserved wealth” has donated more than $1 million to the country’s green political party.
According to Hamburg-based news outlet Die Zeit, Moritz Schmidt, a software developer from the northeastern town of Greifswald, has sent one million euro — roughly $1.2 million — to Germany’s green party, known as The Greens or Alliance 90. A party spokesperson said Schmidt had made significant gains during the Bitcoin (BTC) bull run but wanted to contribute to causes related to environmental and climate protection rather than HODLing his crypto.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.