George Clooney and Noah Wyle to Reunite With ‘ER’ Co-Stars for Earth Day Benefit

Julianna Margulies, Anthony Edwards and Gloria Reuben are among the cast members of the iconic NBC medical drama who will join the reunion for a special episode of ‘Stars in the House’.

George Clooney and Noah Wyle are reteaming with their “ER” castmates for a livestream reunion next week. In celebration of Earth Day, the John Carter and Dough Ross depicters on the medical drama series were unveiled to reunite with Julianna Margulies, Anthony Edwards and Gloria Reuben in the “Stars in the House” special episode.

The actors and actresses will be part of a virtual get-together raising cash for The Actors Fund. The episode, which will stream live on Thursday, April 22 at 8 P.M. ET, will benefit Waterkeeper Alliance, the global clean water nonprofit.

Proposing the reunion idea was Gloria, who portrayed physician assistant Jeanie Boulet on “ER”. The Canadian native, who now serves as the President of Waterkeeper Alliance, said in a statement, “I am absolutely thrilled to be reuniting with my ER family for a cause that is so close to my heart, and so grateful to Seth and James for allowing us to use their incredible platform to do so.”

“I’ve been involved with Waterkeeper Alliance for fifteen years, representing over 350 community-based Waterkeepers around the globe, and the work that they do is beyond comparison,” the 56-year-old star continued. “We must continue to fight for clean water not just on Earth Day, but all year round!”

Other cast members who will appear in the episode are Laura Innes (who played Kerry Weaver), Alex Kingston (Elizabeth Corday), Paul McCrane (Robert Romano), Ming-Na Wen (Jing-Mei Chen) and Goran Visnjic (Luka Kovac). Conni Marie Brazelton (Connie Oligario), CCH Pounder (Angela Hicks), Laura Ceron (Chuny Marquez) and Yvette Freeman (Haleh Adams) will also join the virtual reunion.

In the episode hosted by Seth Rudetsky and husband James Wesley, the cast will look back at their time at Chicago’s County General Hospital. Fans will be able to ask live questions and donate to Waterkeeper Alliance. It will be streamed on PEOPLE’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, People TV’s Facebook and Twitter, as well as on the “Stars In The House” YouTube channel and StarsInTheHouse.com.