Gayle Woodford murder inquest: Coroner findings handed down

Ms Woodford, 56, was abducted, raped and killed while responding to a call-out in Fregon, a remote community in South Australia’s Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands, in March 2016.
She had been on call by herself and responded alone to a call-out from her killer, Dudley Davey.
Her body was found buried in a crude grave three days after she went missing.
Davey pleaded guilty to her rape and murder, and is serving a minimum 32-year jail term.
Ms Woodford’s death led to the creation of Gayle’s law, which requires a second person to accompany a medical responder during out-of-hours or unscheduled call-outs in remote communities.
The coroner recommended strengthening and expanding this provision, along with tighter parole conditions, better sharing of information, a permanent police presence in the region, and banning high-risk offenders from APY Lands.