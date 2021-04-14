Gayle Woodford murder inquest: Coroner findings handed down

The South Australia coroner has handed down a number of findings after an inquest into the murder of nurse Gayle Woodford.

Ms Woodford, 56, was abducted, raped and killed while responding to a call-out in Fregon, a remote community in South Australia’s Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands, in March 2016.

She had been on call by herself and responded alone to a call-out from her killer, Dudley Davey.

Nurse Gayle Woodford was raped and murdered in 2016 while answering an out-call. (PR IMAGE)

Her body was found buried in a crude grave three days after she went missing.

Davey pleaded guilty to her rape and murder, and is serving a minimum 32-year jail term.

Ms Woodford’s death led to the creation of Gayle’s law, which requires a second person to accompany a medical responder during out-of-hours or unscheduled call-outs in remote communities.