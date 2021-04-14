Garry Tan’s 2013 investment of $300K in Coinbase is now worth $2.4B By Cointelegraph

Garry Tan’s 2013 investment of $300K in Coinbase is now worth $2.4B
Garry Tan, a prominent angel investor and the founder of Initialized Capital, was one of the first investors to provide seed funding to Coinbase eight years ago.
Less than a decade later, and after today’s highly anticipated Nasdaq listing for Coinbase’s COIN stock, Tan’s 2013 investment of $300,000 into Coinbase is now worth $2.4 billion.
