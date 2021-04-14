GameStop leads ‘meme stocks’ higher, snaps seven-day losing streak

Article content

Shares of GameStop Corp rose 18% on Wednesday, snapping a seven-day losing streak to post their biggest one-day increase since March 25.

The video game retailer’s shares closed at $166.53 with trading volume that was more than twice the stock’s 10-day moving average. Other so-called meme stocks – shares favored by the denizens of online communities such as Reddit’s WallStreetBets – were also volatile on Wednesday.

Some supporters of the stock pointed to a late-Tuesday announcement that the company was voluntarily paying back $216 million in debt early as a catalyst for the gains.

The company’s shares rose in aftermarket trade on Tuesday following the announcement. Price gains and trading volume accelerated late Wednesday morning.

Reddit users “are rightfully optimistic about the debt repayment,” said Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter. “Without debt and with the likelihood of profitability this year, bankruptcy risk is all but eliminated.”

“That said, the stock is still trading well above what I think it’s worth,” said Pachter.

Wedbush has a “Sell” rating on the stock and a price target of $29, compared to a median Wall Street price target of $25 for GameStop, according to the latest data from Refinitiv.