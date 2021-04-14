French Finance Minister reaffirms 5% growth forecast for France in 2021 By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Launching of the 2020 income tax campaign in France

PARIS (Reuters) – French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire reaffirmed on Wednesday that the French economy should grow by 5% in 2021, and told BFM TV that financial aid measures to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis should remain until the end of the pandemic.

Earlier this month, France had cut its 2021 growth forecast to that 5% figure from an earlier 6% target, as a result of the country’s third national lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Bars and restaurants have already been closed for months, while tourist travel is at a standstill, although unlike when France entered its first national lockdown a year ago, construction work and manufacturing are among business areas still ticking over.

The French government may consider re-opening some businesses in May, if it feels the COVID-19 situation in the country is improving.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR