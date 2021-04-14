FBI chief says five QAnon conspiracy advocates arrested for January 6 U.S. Capitol attack By Reuters

© Reuters. U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – FBI director Christopher Wray told a Senate committee hearing that at least five self-identified advocates of the QAnon conspiracy theory have been arrested in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol complex.
“We have arrested at least five self-identified QAnon adherents related to the January 6 attacks specifically,” Wray told a hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Worldwide Threats on Wednesday.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.