family of Kate Leadbetter and Matthew Field write tribute song ‘Three Hearts’

The family of slain Alexandra Hills’ parents-to-be Kate Leadbetter and Matthew Field have released a song dedicated to the couple.

The new song, titled ‘Three Hearts’, was written by Kate’s step-father Tom Richter in the lead-up to the family’s funeral.

He penned it as a “tribute to the three lives that were lost that day”.

Kate and Matthew were killed on Australia Day earlier this year when they were allegedly struck by a teen driver in a stolen 4WD.

Kate Leadbetter and Matthew Field died in an incident while walking their dogs. (Nine)

Mr Richter struggled to think of Kate’s favourite songs that could be used at the funeral, before the musician realised he should write them a song himself.

“The title ‘Three Hearts’ came to me immediately, but my brainstorming threw up a lot of silly associations … and other nonsense,” Mr Richter said.

“I agonised over a deep and clever chorus that I eventually abandoned and settled on a three-verse structure, one verse for Kate, one for Matt and one for baby Miles.

Kate’s step-father Tom Richter (left) with Kate’s mum Jeannie reading a statement earlier this year after the tragedy. (Nine)

“Writing the song was emotionally difficult. I cried a lot.”

The song’s vocals were also done by family friend Jen Mize, who rearranged her schedule at a day’s notice just to be involved – immediately loving the song after hearing a rough recording.

That joy was then spread during Ms Mize’s recording of the song, with Mr Richter revealing the recording session made him smile for the first time since Australia Day.

“As soon as Jen put on the headphones and began to sing … and for the first time since that terrible Australia Day afternoon, I smiled, too,” Mr Richter said.