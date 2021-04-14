Family of Aussie sailor ‘grateful’ to teenager who tried to save his life

The family of celebrated sailor Peter Warner has expressed their gratitude to the teenager who dragged him from the water after their boat was hit by a wave on the NSW North Coast yesterday.

Mr Warner died after his yacht was struck by a strong wave while crossing the Ballina bar just before 9am, throwing him and his teenage passenger overboard.

“Peter was an experienced and very careful sailor. He would not have taken undue risk especially with the welfare of his crew,” a statement from the family said.

Peter Warner in a recent photograph (left), and in 1960 (left in right image) with the commodore of the Cruising Yacht Club, Mr D.M. Brown, preparing for the Sydney to Hobart. (Facebook/Nine Archives)

Mr Warner, 90, won three Sydney to Hobarts in the 1960s, but it was his rescue of marooned youngsters in the South Pacific that made him famous around the world.

According to the statement from his family, when Mr Warner set sail on his new boat Evergreen conditions were favourable, “otherwise he would not have attempted the voyage”.

He was accompanied by the 17-year-old son of a neighbour at the time.

Peter Warner with his crew: (L-R) David, John, Peter Warner, Luke, Bill, Stephen, Jim Kolo and Mano on January 6, 1968. (John Raymond Elliott/Fairfax Media)

“They were wearing life jackets, his sailing companion went in to help Peter,” the statement said.

“He could not get him back on board so got back himself, called for help then went back in the water to swim Peter to shore.”

Once on shore, members of the public commenced CPR until paramedics arrived, however, he died at the scene.