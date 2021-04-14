Exodus Wallet raises almost $60M in crypto in regulated offering By Cointelegraph

Exodus Wallet raises almost $60M in crypto in regulated offering
Crypto wallet provider Exodus has raised more than $59 million in just five days as investors flocked to participate in the public offering.
Exodus Movement, Inc., a firm based in Delaware, began selling stock on April 8 in a sale that was approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The shares were listed for $27.42 apiece with a maximum investment of 2,733,229 shares.
