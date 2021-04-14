Ex-US officials arriving in Taiwan amid China tensions

Chris Dodd, a Democratic senator from Connecticut from 1981 to 2011, is coming with two former deputy secretaries of state, James Steinberg from the Democratic Obama administration and Richard Armitage, who served under Republican President George W. Bush.

The ministry did not immediately provide any details of their visit or its purpose.

A Taiwan Navy honor guard captain adjusts team member’s face mask during a launch ceremony for its first indigenous amphibious transport dock in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan. (AP)

Taiwan is a self-governing island that is claimed by China. The US has repeatedly expressed concern about Chinese military activity near Taiwan including frequent flights in and out of the area by military aircraft.

Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou said the government welcomed the delegation from President Joe Biden’s administration , whose visit “conveys the US’s firm friendship and support for Taiwan.”

A large majority of Taiwanese favor the current system of de facto independence while maintaining close economic ties with China.

Former senator Chris Dodd is part of a US delegation to Taiwan. (AP)

The US has only unofficial relations with Taiwan but is bound under American law to ensure the island can defend itself from attacks and to treat all threats against it as a matter of “grave concern.”

Under new legislation, the US has boosted visits by Cabinet-level officials to the island and has agreed to sell upgraded missile systems, fighter jets and other defensive weaponry.

China severed formal relations with the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen over her refusal to acknowledge Beijing’s claim over Taiwan, and has brought increasing military, diplomatic and economic pressure on her government.