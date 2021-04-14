European Union Promises Extra Covid-19 Vaccine Doses From Pfizer

The European Union will receive an extra 50 million doses this month of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the leader of the bloc’s executive arm said on Wednesday, a lift in its effort to meet inoculation targets in the face of difficulties with vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

The 27-nation bloc has also entered negotiations with Pfizer over the supply of 1.8 billion new vaccine doses — including booster shots to prolong immunity and new vaccines to tackle emerging variants — in 2022 and 2023, said Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, its executive arm.

With these two announcements, the European Union embarked on a hard pivot to mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer’s, staking its coronavirus response on them, a day after Johnson & Johnson suspended the rollout of its vaccine in the European Union and as the bloc continued to suffer the fallout from restrictions on the AstraZeneca vaccine, after reports of extremely rare but serious potential side effects from both.

In another setback for AstraZeneca, Denmark on Wednesday became the first country to permanently stop the administration of the vaccine developed by the British-Swedish drugmaker. Denmark has heavily relied on Pfizer’s vaccine and has approved two others — Moderna’s, and Johnson & Johnson’s.