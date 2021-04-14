Ethereum Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



Ethereum Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $2,380.96 by 01:36 (05:36 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.03% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 1.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $273.98B, or 12.20% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $265.04B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,281.49 to $2,380.96 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 13.64%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $31.94B or 14.78% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1,951.8267 to $2,382.8447 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 0.08% from its all-time high of $2,382.84 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $64,304.2 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.01% on the day.

Binance Coin was trading at $587.83 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 4.70%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,199.35B or 53.39% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $91.20B or 4.06% of the total cryptocurrency market value.