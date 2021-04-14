Ether price flirts with $2,400 ATH as irreversible hard fork looms By Cointelegraph

Ether price flirts with $2,400 ATH as irreversible hard fork looms
Led by Bitcoin’s (BTC) ascent to a new all-time high along with much of the wider cryptocurrency market, Ether (ETH) continues to push new all-time highs on Wednesday as the coin’s price flirted with the $2,400 range for the first time.
The network is scheduled to undergo an update in the next day or so when the blockchain reaches block number 12,244,000. The blockchain was at block number 12,237,070 at time of publication. Based on current average block times of 14 seconds, the update is poised to land on Thursday at around 12:00 pm (UTC+1). The update — dubbed “Berlin” — will introduce several technical changes, all aimed at making the network more cost efficient.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.