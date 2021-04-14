Ether price flirts with $2,400 ATH as irreversible hard fork looms By Cointelegraph



Ether price flirts with $2,400 ATH as irreversible hard fork looms



Led by Bitcoin’s (BTC) ascent to a new all-time high along with much of the wider cryptocurrency market, Ether (ETH) continues to push new all-time highs on Wednesday as the coin’s price flirted with the $2,400 range for the first time.

The network is scheduled to undergo an update in the next day or so when the blockchain reaches block number 12,244,000. The blockchain was at block number 12,237,070 at time of publication. Based on current average block times of 14 seconds, the update is poised to land on Thursday at around 12:00 pm (UTC+1). The update — dubbed “Berlin” — will introduce several technical changes, all aimed at making the network more cost efficient.

