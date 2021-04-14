Elderly show equally strong antibody response to first dose of Astra, Pfizer COVID-19 shots By Reuters

By Kate Kelland
LONDON (Reuters) – The first study to directly compare immune reactions between Pfizer (NYSE:)’s and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:)’s COVID-19 vaccines has found similarly strong antibody responses in over 80-year-olds after a first dose of either shot, UK scientists said on Wednesday.
The study also found, however, that a critical component of the immune system known as T cells showed a more enhanced response in those who got the AstraZeneca vaccine than in those who got the Pfizer one – a finding scientists behind the study called worthy of more investigation.
