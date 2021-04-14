‘Duck Dynasty’ Star John Luke Robertson and Wife Mary Kate Welcome Baby Girl

Instagram

The 25-year-old TV personality announces the birth of his second child with his blogger wife on his Instagram post as stating, ‘Good to have a child that looks like me.’

AceShowbiz –

“Duck Dynasty” alum John Luke Robertson is now a father of two. The 25-year-old reality TV star revealed that he and his wife Mary Kate Robertson have welcomed a baby girl via an Instagram announcement he made on Monday, April 12.

“Welcome to the world baby Ella!” John Luke declared, revealing the name he and his wife have chosen for their baby girl. He went on to jokingly credit himself for giving his second child a good look. “You are sooo cute!! Good to have a child that looks like me!” he gushed.

John Luke’s mother and fellow “Duck Dynasty” star Korie Robertson agreed with him about his baby girl’s resemblance to him. She wrote in the comment section, “It’s like having the girl version of you, ha! I love her so much!!!” A fan chimed in, “Your twin!! [two smiling face with heart-eyes emojis] sooo cute!!”

Mary Kate also took to the photo-sharing platform to make public the joyful news. Posting a picture of her, John Luke and their bundle of joy, she simply wrote in the caption, “baby Ella.” In another post, she offered two closer looks at baby Ella.

“Our precious Ella Kathryn! She was born Thursday morning, 4/8/21, and it was just the sweetest, most peaceful, joy-filled delivery and day,” Mary Kate penned in accompaniment of the pictures. “We are so thankful for this little blessing!”

John Luke and Mary Kate tied the knot on June 27, 2015 after the reality star proposed to her on his 19th birthday. The married couple is also parents to an 18-month son, named John Shepherd, who was born October 14, 2019.

At the time, Mary Kate shared John’s first photo on Instagram with a caption read, “Hi baby John Shepherd!! He decided to surprise us 10 days early on October 14, 2019 and we are in loveeeee.”

A week later, the new mom shared her first motherhood thought by writing, “John Shepherd is already a week old! The day he was born was the most incredible day and we have just been in a newborn bubble ever since.”

“It’s been a week of lots of snuggles, lots of help from our moms, lots of sweet visitors, and lots of photos on my camera roll,” she added. “We are so in love with him and so thankful for this amazing gift from God. Thank you for all your sweet messages, comments, and prayers!”