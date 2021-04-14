DOGE soars 80% on the day to become 10th largest crypto by market cap By Cointelegraph

DOGE soars 80% on the day to become 10th largest crypto by market cap
Dogecoin (DOGE), the notorious meme-like cryptocurrency that continues to invite both affectionate hype and thinly-concealed derision, has posted some of the highest gains in the cryptocurrency market this week.
As of the time of writing, the cryptocurrency is trading at around $0.137 — up an eye-popping 86% over the past 24 hours and over 122% over the past seven days. Its rally has secured a place for the coin i the top 10 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap data.
