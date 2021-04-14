DJ Mustard Blasts Personal Shopper for Stealing Over $50K From Him

WENN

DJ Mustard has accused his former personal shopper of spending over $50,000 (£36,200) on his credit card to buy designer purchases to impress her Instagram followers.

The musician, real name Dijon McFarlane, made the claims on his Instagram Story on Tuesday (13Apr21), as he called Karissa Walker a “thief and a liar.”

“Attention to all my people who know me I wanna bring something up everyones attention!” he began. “@KarissaCWalker is a thief and a liar !!!! She is not my stylest she was a personal shopper for me and @ChanelDijon we let her use the stylest word so she could get business but the truth is she did nothing but shop !!! (sic)”

“Today I found out that she ran my credit cards up over 50K buying stuff for her self !!!! Purses shoes shades and other stuff Im hot and I’m only writing this so nobody else deals with her she’s bad for business !!!! I have all the receipts to prove everything … I payed her more than she was worth cause I don’t play with taking care of people that do there jobs.”

Mustard continued to call the situation “f**king crazy and just wrong” as he explained that Walker received a salary of around $72,000 (£52,000) per year. But one receipt he found saw she allegedly spend more than $15,000 (£11,000) on a shopping spree for herself in Louis Vuitton.

“That was just once receipt,” he said. “I said 50K but we still waiting on more receipts she ran up $15K in LV alone on herself!”

He also shared a text message exchange he had with Walker, in which he asked her about the alleged spends and she replied, “Truly am so sorry, Should’ve never got to this point. My temptation ran to greed and I am so sorry.”

It’s unclear how Mustard will be proceeding and whether or not he will take legal action against Walker.