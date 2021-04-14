Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.69% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.69%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the declined 0.69%.

The best performers of the session on the were GN Store Nord (CSE:), which rose 1.28% or 6.8 points to trade at 538.8 at the close. Meanwhile, Demant A/S (CSE:) added 0.44% or 1.3 points to end at 297.2 and Genmab (CSE:) was up 0.37% or 8.0 points to 2156.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:), which fell 2.82% or 425 points to trade at 14655 at the close. Orsted A/S (CSE:) declined 2.13% or 22.00 points to end at 1012.00 and Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) was down 2.02% or 12.2 points to 590.4.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 78 to 63 and 16 ended unchanged.

Shares in Demant A/S (CSE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 0.44% or 1.3 to 297.2.

Crude oil for May delivery was up 4.50% or 2.71 to $62.89 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 4.16% or 2.65 to hit $66.32 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.71% or 12.45 to trade at $1735.15 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.20% to 6.2122, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4375.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.20% at 91.657.