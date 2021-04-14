Dell spins off VMware stake, generating up to $9.7 bln to pay down debt

Article content

Dell Technologies Inc said on Wednesday it would spin off its 81% stake in cloud computing software maker VMware, in a move that will help the PC maker reduce its debt.

VMware will distribute a special cash dividend of between $11.5 billion and $12 billion to all its shareholders, including Dell, which will receive between $9.3 billion and $9.7 billion, in the transaction that is expected to be tax-free.

The spinoff, first proposed in a filing last July, will help Dell lower its long-term debt of $41.62 billion, much of which was taken on during its 2016 acquisition of data management firm EMC. Dell hopes doing so will help it achieve an investment grade rating and simplify its capital structure.

VMware is currently Dell’s best-performing unit and has benefited from companies looking to cut costs and move to the cloud, a shift that has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of Dell jumped more than 8.4% in extended trading, while VMWare stock rose 1.5%.

VMware interim Chief Executive Officer Zane Rowe told Reuters in an interview that VMware will use between $2.5 billion and $3 billion of cash from its balance sheet to pay the dividend and fund the rest with debt. Rowe said VMware expects to have an investment-grade credit rating after the transaction.