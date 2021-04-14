Daunte Wright’s Aunt Reveals His Tragic Connection to George Floyd

Twitter

During a press conference in Minnesota, Daunte’s aunt Naisha Wright emotionally tells the public how her late niece had a personal tie to family of the slain 46-year-old truck driver.

Daunte Wright and George Floyd share a lot in in common. Both were fathers, African-American and were killed by police in Minneapolis. But now it has been uncovered the two had a personal connection that was more then meets the eye.

Daunte’s aunt Naisha Wright took the mic during a press conference on Tuesday, April 13, during which she revealed the tragic connection between her nephew and the slain 46-year-old truck driver. “The craziest thing is to find out today that my family has connections to this man, to this family. His girlfriend was a teacher for my nephew,” she said, followed by a man’s exclamation “My Lord!” while a woman was heard mumbling, “Yeah, that’s true.”

Remembering her nephew, Naisha also said at the event, “My nephew was 20 years old, 20 years old. He was loved. He was ours.” She continued gushing about the young man, “My nephew was a lovable young man. His smile, oh lord, the most beautiful smile. Ya’ll took that.”

George’s girlfriend Courteney Ross has confirmed her connection to Daunte. She told the Washington Post that the latter attended Edison High School while she was a dean. She remembered him as a “silly boy, as goofy as can be,” who “needed a lot of love.”

She also said that one of the last times she saw him was when she and George were walking through Brooklyn Center in the summer of 2019. At the time, they saw him being confronted by police.

“Students like Daunte needed more resources but they never got more resources,” Courteney said. “Our system doesn’t serve kids like Daunte. And now I’m seeing, more than ever, this system I once believed in, we’re done doing what we need to be doing to protect Black life.”

During the press conference, George’s brother Philonise Floyd stood alongside the Wright family, saying the Floyd family “will stand in support” of them. “The world is traumatized … Police officers are killing us, and we are being murdered at a rate I cannot imagine,” Philonise said. “We’re here and we will fight for justice for this family, just like we’re fighting for our brother.” He added, “There’s a time for change and that time is now.”

Daunte was killed during a traffic stop in the Minneapolis–Saint Paul metropolitan area on Sunday, April 11. Police Officer Kim Potter, a 26-year-old police veteran who fatally shot Daunte, said she meant to use her Taser instead of her handgun. Two days after the shooting, Kim and Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon resigned from their positions.