Danica Patrick Opens Up About ‘Heartbreak’ Following Aaron Rodgers Split

Danica Patrick gets candid about her feelings following her split from Aaron Rodgers. In a new episode of “Running Wild With Bear Grylls“, the former professional racing driver shared that she went through a lot of “heartbreak” following the end of their relationship.

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” the 39-year-old revealed in the April 12 episode of the National Geographic show. “But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end.”

The NASCAR pro went on saying, “I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”

This is not the first time for Danica to reflect on her relationships after her breakup from the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. “Your relationships are mirrors. We can’t receive what we don’t believe. (I made that up right now but I am sure I’m not the first),” so she wrote in an Instagram post back in March.

“We see all of life through our own personal lens. What you seek is seeking you. You get what you think you deserve,” Danica went on to say. “When you change, things you see change. Whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right.”

Danica confirmed that she and Aaron, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had called it quits after dating for more than two years in July 2020. Her rep confirmed that the pair are “no longer together” in a statement after she unfollowed him on Instagram.

The pair met for the first time at the 2012 ESPYs. They became friends before bringing their relationship to the next level as they confirmed they were dating by January of 2018.