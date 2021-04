UFC president Dana White confirmed Wednesday that Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will fight for a third time in Las Vegas on July 10.

“This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business, and on July 10, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile Arena at 100-per-cent capacity. Ladies and gentleman, that’s 20,000 fans,” White said in a video posted to Twitter. “And this card will be headlined by the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. Tickets go on sale this week.”