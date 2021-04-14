Crypto mining will be a bridge to 100% renewable energy production, says Mike Colyer By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Crypto mining will be a bridge to 100% renewable energy production, says Mike Colyer

Mike Colyer, CEO of Foundry Digital — a crypto mining subsidiary of Digital Currency Group — believes mining could eventually help the world transition to green energy.

Speaking at the Crypto Mining Forum online event on Tuesday, Colyer said he believes that as major energy companies see the economic benefits of mining cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), it may lead to a restructuring of both capital and operations. Calling Bitcoin mining “a great stabilizer” for the power grid, the Foundry Digital CEO said the technology could become a “bridge between the current energy production and a world where 100% of our energy is produced from renewables.”

Screenshot from Crypto Mining Forum.