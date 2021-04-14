Crude Stockpiles Dropped 5.889 Million Barrels Last Week: EIA By Investing.com



By Liz Moyer

Investing.com — U.S. oil stockpiles dropped more than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

dropped 5.899 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 2.889 million barrels.

stockpiles, which include diesel and , dropped 2.083 million barrels in the week against expectations for a build of 971,000 barrels, the EIA data showed.

were 7,000 barrels. The weekly rose 1%, according to the EIA report.

inventories rose 309,000 barrels last week the EIA said, compared with expectations for a 786,000-barrel build.