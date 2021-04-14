Courtney Stodden Comes Out as Non-Binary After ‘Hiding’ for Long Time

Instagram

The former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star is excited to finally be able to truly express herself without worry after ‘living too long hiding from who [she] really is.’

AceShowbiz –

Courtney Stodden has come out as non-binary.

The model and reality star took to her social media pages on Tuesday (13Apr21) to announce the change in her life, explaining that she now goes by the pronouns “they/them/theirs” rather than “she or her,” adding, “I’ve never felt like I ever fit in anywhere.”

“I was bullied horribly in school because I was different. The other girls never understood me. It got so bad that my mom pulled me out of school. And still, i don’t fit in. I never really connected with anyone my age. My spirit is fluid with a kaleidoscope of color. #bekind #beopen #loveyourself,” she added.

Stodden also spoke to Variety over Twitter direct message on Tuesday, telling the outlet, “I’m excited to begin to truly start expressing myself without worry of others’ judgments or opinions. I’ve lived too long hiding from who I really am. I’m so excited for everyone to see my true self creatively and spiritually.”

The 26-year-old is most famous for having married “The Green Mile” actor Doug Hutchison in 2011, when Stodden was 16 and he was 51. The pair had an on/off relationship until they divorced last year (20).

The former “Celebrity Big Brother” star added to Variety on Twitter, “Last month I filmed a music video for my upcoming single [email protected] and it was so important for me to take control back from the men I’ve lived under. It’s a role reversal of sorts and hope everyone feels empowered to be whoever the hell they want to be!”