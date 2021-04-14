Corn up for 3rd session, near 8-year high on adverse weather

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures gained more ground on Thursday to trade near the previous session’s eight-year top, as concerns over cold weather damage to the crop across the U.S. grain belt underpinned prices.

Wheat edged lower after Wednesday’s rally which lifted the market to its highest in more than a month, while soybeans extended gains.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.4% to $5.96-1/4 a bushel, as of 0026 GMT, not far from the previous session’s highest since June 2013 at $5.98 a bushel.

* Soybeans added 0.3% to $14.14-1/4 a bushel, while wheat lost 0.1% to $6.47-1/4 a bushel, after climbing to its highest since March 11 at $6.56 a bushel on Wednesday.

* Cold surge next week poses risk of damage to wheat crop in the southern U.S. Plains. In the Midwest, the weather is threatening the newly plated corn.

* The cold weather also could cause some growers to delay their planting of corn and soybeans.

* Experts are also predicting a dry spell in coming weeks on the European continent.

* It is too early to estimate the impact on grain crops from a severe frost that has hit France, but there is some concern over damage in the central and southern parts of the country, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Wednesday.