Colton Underwood Lands New Reality Show After Coming Out as Gay

WENN

The former star of ‘The Bachelor’ is expected to be back to reality television soon as he reportedly secures a new show with Netflix about the new chapter of his life.

AceShowbiz –

Former “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood is heading back to reality TV for a new series after “coming out” as a gay man.

Multiple sources have revealed Underwood is working with Netflix bosses to chronicle the new chapter of his life on camera although an official announcement has yet to be made.

The news emerges hours after the ex-American footballer went public with his lifestyle in a candid interview on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday (14Apr21) when he revealed he “came to terms” with his sexuality earlier this year (21) after trying to fight it for decades.

“I got to a place where I didn’t think I was ever going to share this…,” he confessed. “I would have rather died than say I’m gay. I think that was sort of my wake-up call.”

However, after ending his year-long relationship with his fellow “The Bachelor” co-star Cassie Randolph in May 2020, Underwood decided to embrace his sexuality, and now he is the “happiest and healthiest” he’s ever been.

Bosses from The Bachelor franchise have since shown their support to Underwood in a statement which reads, “We are so inspired by Colton Underwood’s courage to embrace and pursue his authentic self.”

“As firm believers in the power of love, we celebrate Colton’s journey in the LGBTQIA+ community every step of the way.”

Underwood chose Randolph as his partner in 2019’s season 23 although they never got engaged.

They are currently locked in a bitter feud following their separation. She filed restraining order against him and sued him for allegedly putting tracking device on her car.