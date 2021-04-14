Colton Underwood Is Doing Another Reality Show

This morning, Colton Underwood, former Bachelor lead, came out as gay on Good Morning America.

JUST IN: Former “Bachelor” star @Colton Underwood speaks his truth and comes out to @robinroberts: “I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it… I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life.” https://t.co/PoYJUAPBpA

The response has been largely positive — but many are bringing up the fact that ex Cassie Randolph (from Colton’s season of The Bachelor) issued a restraining order against him due to his alleged stalking and harassment.


Taylor Hill / Getty Images


Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Colton did address his behavior towards Cassie in the GMA interview, apologizing for “any pain and emotional stress I caused,” saying he wishes he’d been “courageous enough to fix myself before [he] broke anybody else.” But he didn’t seem to address the specific allegations.


Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Many were understandably frustrated that so little of the interview and response has focused on these allegations.

This is all I have to say on this whole Colton thing! Shoutout to this Reddit user for summarizing my thoughts on this! #TheBachelor #bachelornation

With others saying that we can hold Colton accountable while still being happy for him and holding empathy for both Colton and Cassie.

this is exactly how I feel re: Colton. Two truths can be held simultaneously. Context matters. https://t.co/sgNeGiQEPT

People were also frustrated at those suggesting Colton be the first gay lead of a new season of The Bachelor, suggesting he’s hardly a representative of the community.

why are people already asking for colton to be our first gay bachelor?!! the lgbtq community deserves someone better!!! #TheBachelor #bachelornation


Twitter: @realitybysteph

Well, it looks like Colton isn’t doing another season of The Bachelor anytime soon — however, according to Variety, he is getting his own reality show at Netflix.


Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

The show will feature Colton navigating life as a newly out gay man, led by Olympian Gus Kenworthy as a sort of “gay guide.”


Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Others were a little bummed to see that the show would be led by two cis white men rather than having more diversity.

And lot of people remarked that Gus and Colton basically look the same.

Well, I guess we’ll have to hold out judgement until we see the show. In the meantime, Colton, Billy Eichner is happy for you!

I’m happy for @colton. If you’re gay, be gay! I’ve been gay forever &amp; I love it! https://t.co/vuDWy7HVap

