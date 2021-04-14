Clowney: ‘I just want to show I’m still an elite player’

Clowney was originally set to meet with the Browns for the second time in free agency earlier in the week but had his schedule pushed back a couple of days due to travel issues. The 28-year-old appeared in eight of a potential 16 regular-season games with the Tennessee Titans last fall before he landed on injured reserve with a torn meniscus, and he recorded zero sacks and only 19 tackles in 2020.

Cleveland gave him a passing grade on his physical, and he told media members he’s looking to silence all doubters.

“For sure. I just want to show I’m still an elite player. Prove I can still dominate…gonna see this season,” Clowney said, per Keith Britton of Cleveland sports radio station 92.3 The Fan.