Clowney: ‘I just want to show I’m still an elite player’

Both Jadeveon Clowney and the Cleveland Browns hope patience will prove to be a virtue.
On Wednesday, Clowney and the Browns put pen to paper on a one-year contract that, per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, is largely a “prove it” deal for the first overall selection of the 2014 NFL Draft.
Clowney was originally set to meet with the Browns for the second time in free agency earlier in the week but had his schedule pushed back a couple of days due to travel issues. The 28-year-old appeared in eight of a potential 16 regular-season games with the Tennessee Titans last fall before he landed on injured reserve with a torn meniscus, and he recorded zero sacks and only 19 tackles in 2020.
Cleveland gave him a passing grade on his physical, and he told media members he’s looking to silence all doubters.
“For sure. I just want to show I’m still an elite player. Prove I can still dominate…gonna see this season,” Clowney said, per Keith Britton of Cleveland sports radio station 92.3 The Fan.
Clowney won’t be the only recognizable name on a new-look defensive line. Pass-rusher and fellow former first-round pick Takkarist McKinley signed a one-year contract with the Browns in March to play opposite All-Pro Myles Garrett.