Clippers’ George credits new mindset for recent performances

Paul George is crediting his new mindset for a string of breakthrough performances that have helped propel the Los Angeles Clippers to third in the Western Conference.

The All-Star has been dealing with a toe injury for much of the 2020-21 campaign, and he admitted after Tuesday’s 126-115 win over the Indiana Pacers that the ailment has affected him physically and mentally.

“The injury allowed me to kind of make an excuse for myself,” George said, according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “But then I put it in perspective … if I’m gonna play, then don’t let it limit me. I feel like I’ve had a breakthrough because of that mindset.”

George notched 36 points, eight assists and seven rebounds on Tuesday. It was his fourth consecutive 30-point night, which is tied for the second-longest run in his NBA career.

The 30-year-old’s new mindset has helped him average 23.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 44.1% from deep.

His performances have led the Clippers to a 38-18 record, just 3.5 games back of the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz. If George continues to put up impressive numbers, L.A. could end up finishing higher in the standings.