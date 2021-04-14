Christina Aguilera Admits Follow-Up to Her Debut Spanish Album Was 20 Years Overdue

Instagram

Having been busy working on two records, the ‘Dirrty’ hitmaker claims to have fallen in love with music all over again after going through soul-searching over the past year.

AceShowbiz –

Christina Aguilera has promised fans another Spanish album is in the works, confessing it’s “about 20 years overdue.”

The “Dirrty” hitmaker, whose father is Ecuadorian, has been busy developing two new musical projects – one in English and another in Spanish, and although recording the new material has “re-inspired” the singer, she insists it will be a little while longer before she is ready to share her latest tracks.

“I’m months away from anything being announced,” she tells Health magazine. “I’m simultaneously working on my English record and the follow-up to my debut Spanish album – about 20 years overdue.”

“I’m a perfectionist and want to give everything my best – especially because of the soul-searching I’ve done over the past year and the new perspective I have. I am re-inspired and have reconnected with myself. I’ve fallen in love with music all over again, which is a really big thing to say, having spent my entire career in music.”

Aguilera’s last album, “Liberation”, was released in 2018, while her only Spanish-language studio project to date is “Mi Reflejo (My Reflection)”, which dropped in 2000.

Elsewhere in the interview, Aguilera was asked if she is proud of the success she has had. “I’m proud of my honesty. It’s a really hard thing to stick to in this business, especially when you’ve grown up under a microscope at a time when society was very critical of young women,” she responded.

“I’ve had to work through a lot of insecurities in front of everybody,” the 40-year-old went on to add. “Every setback has catapulted me forward. I think that’s my fighting spirit. And, at the end of the day, living that truth and being honest has always propelled me forward.”