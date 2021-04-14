Chris Hemsworth Adorably Trains His Son to be ‘Next Heavy Weight Champion of the Universe’

Instagram

Enjoying a boxing practice with one of his twins on the set of ‘Thor’, one of the star’s twins is seen wearing a mini Thor costume along with a matching cape which left many impressed.

AceShowbiz –

Chris Hemsworth has shared an adorable moment of him sparring with one of his twin sons. On Tuesday, April 13, the leading man of “Thor: Love and Thunder” treated fans to a video of him training his little man how to throw punches, and introduced the boy the “next heavy weight champion of the universe.”

Making use of Instagram, Chris shared the clip that saw him having a playful boxing training with Tristan. The footage a scene wherein the 7-year-old threw a series of punches at his father’s open palms. In the caption, the 37-year-old hunk jokingly wrote, “Introducing the next heavy weight champion of the universe.”

For the occasion, Chris’ son was captured donning a mini Thor outfit complete with a matching cape. The Marvel actor himself had his long blonde hair pulled back into Thor’s classic ponytail. The post has quickly drawn in thousands of comments that raved over the adorable father-and-son moment.

<br />

The “Avengers: Endgame” star’s famous friend Channing Tatum left a cheering comment that read, “Yeeeeeeahhh!!!” A fan chimed in, “Thor’s son in training.” Another fan offered similar sentiment by noting, “The new/next Thor generation,” while a third one wrote, “Thor vs Thor [love].”

The playful clip seemed to be taken on the set of Chris’ upcoming film “Thor: Love and Thunder”. His wife Elsa Pataky has shared a photo of the actor and their son posing in front of a trailer alongside fitness trainer Luke Zocchi and his stunt double Bobby Holland Hanton. Along with the image, she wrote in her native Spanish, “My A Team!! Mi Equipo A!!”

<br />

Chris and Elsa are parents to an 8-year-old daughter, India, and a set of twin boys, Sasha and Tristan. Being a good family man, the “Men In Black International” actor confessed to GQ Australia in May 2020 about his struggle being away from his kids. “I’ve spent probably 15 years in what felt like a marathon, a constant workload,” he told the publication.

“So much of my energy has been geared towards that, and then having kids at the same time, I’ve been constantly trying to find the balance,” he added. “Every job I’d take, every time I’d go off on these extended trips, it got harder and harder. For a little while you don’t think the kids notice and then you realize they do.”