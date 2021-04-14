Chinese man killed stranger with Down’s Syndrome because he needed body for cremation

A Chinese court has upheld a suspended death sentence for a man who murdered a stranger with Down’s Syndrome, in a convoluted plot to stop another dead man’s body from being cremated.

In early 2017, a family with the surname Huang did not want to cremate their dead relative, instead seeking to hold a traditional burial.

Burials have been banned in some parts of China because of overcrowding in cemeteries. (Supplied)

So the family hired an unrelated man, also named Huang, to find them a body to serve as a cremation substitute for their family member.

Huang went driving until he saw Lin Shaoren, a 36-year-old man with Down’s Syndrome, collecting plastic bottles on the street.

Baijiu is a highly-alcoholic alcohol popular in China. (Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images)

Huang then put Mr Lin’s unconscious body into a coffin, killed him, then sealed it shut.

Mr Lin’s body was sent to a local crematorium, while the other dead man was buried in a secret location.

Huang was paid about $18,000 for the body.

The murder was finally solved after traffic cameras revealed Mr Huang’s involvement in Mr Lin’s disappearance.

Huang was handed a suspended death sentence in September last year, and his appeal was dismissed by a higher court.

A suspended death sentence means if Huang does not reoffend in the next two years, he will get a commutation to life in prison.

The family were found guilty of “insulting a corpse”, but it is not known if they were imprisoned or fined.

The grisly crime was not widely reported until last week, when Mr Lin’s family came forward to tell their story.