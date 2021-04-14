China’s Carbon Prices Could Plummet to Zero, Researcher Warns

Article content

(Bloomberg) — China may be doling out too many emissions allowances at the start of its national carbon market, potentially causing prices to quickly crash to zero when trading begins later this year, according to new research.

A lax baseline for power plant efficiency will create a surplus of permits, meaning that even generators who pollute too much will be able to buy them cheaply and won’t have incentive to cut emissions, TransitionZero co-founder Matt Gray said.

A similar fate befell Europe’s nascent carbon market in 2006, rendering it impotent as a policy tool for years. Unless Chinese officials intervene, the same could happen when emissions begin trading there later this year, Gray said.

“China needs to learn from the mistakes of Europe,” Gray said in an interview. “We don’t have time for policies that just don’t do much for the next five to 10 years. We really need to get going in decarbonizing quickly.”

China launched its national emission trading system in February after several years of delays, with the first trades expected to take place mid-year. It covers more than 2,000 large power-plant operators, and will be expanded in the coming years to include more industries such as steel and cement-making.