China says Chinese climate envoy to hold talks with Kerry on COP 26 By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO – Xie Zhenhua, China’s special representative for Climate Change Affair speaks during a press conference in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday that China’s special climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, will meet with his U.S. counterpart John Kerry in Shanghai.

At the meeting, the two will exchange views on COP 26, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the foreign ministry, said at a regular news conference.

COP 26, as the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference is also known, will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

