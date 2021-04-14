Charlamagne Tha God Defends Controversial Quando Rondo Interview

WENN/Instagram/FayesVision

Blasting those who are mad over the interview, the ‘Breakfast Club’ host says, ‘You can’t get mad at the reporter or a journalist or a personality because they did an interview.’

Charlamagne Tha God has spoken out about the controversial interview between Quando Rondo and his “The Breakfast Club” co-host Angela Yee. In a new episode of “The Breakfast Club”, Charlamagne, Angela and DJ Envy discussed the aftermath of the interview, which enraged some people.

Envy first revealed that he got “a bunch of texts” from people asking if he was “good in Chicago” after Angela’s interview went live. Confused, Envy said, “I was like,’ What are you talking about?’ ” He later explained that some people in Chicago were upset with the fact that Angela conducted a sit-down with the rapper, who got into an altercation with King Von and his entourage before Von was killed in a shooting incident.

Blasting those who were mad over the interview, CTG opined, “You can’t get mad at the reporter or a journalist or a personality because they did an interview.” While Envy asked everyone to be just careful, Angela shared that Quando didn’t seem to have “any ill intentions at all.”

In the said interview, Quando detailed his side of the story from the night Von was fatally shot in Atlanta back in November. “I walked to the car, I tell my brother, I say, ‘It’s this amount to park right here,’ ” he said, talking about Timothy ‘Lul Tim’ Leeks, the rapper who allegedly shot Von. “I said, ‘I’m not going in the club. Find you a lil female or whatever, you got fifteen minutes ‘cuz. Then I’m dipping. We ’bout to go to the house.’ ”

He insisted that he was sleeping in the car prior to the shooting and when he woke up, “a group of people” came toward him. “In my mind, I’m just thinking regular, in reality like you would think. I’m about to let these people walk past me. I’m not about to try and go through these people or nothing like that,” he recalled. “I’m thinking these were some regular individuals. … So I’m letting this group come by. Next thing you know, a n***a hit me. Boom bow. I lie to you not. It’s like I had an out-of-body experience.”