CEO says PayPal’s crypto commerce may reach $200M volume in just months By Cointelegraph

CEO says PayPal’s crypto commerce may reach $200M volume in just months
As the price of continues to reach new all-time highs, major corporations with existing crypto offerings in place are beginning to discuss grand plans for the future.
Most recently, Dan Schulman, CEO of PayPal, hinted at future developments for PayPal’s crypto offering during Forbes’ “2021 Blockchain 50 Symposium: Crypto Goes Corporate,” an online event that took place on April 13.
