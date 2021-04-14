Catherine Zeta-Jones Excited to See Whether Her Kids Will Pursuit Acting Career

Instagram

Admitting that her children with Michael Douglas are passionate about acting as a craft, the ‘Chicago’ star stresses that the two were always able to ‘hold their own’ with Broadway kids at summer camp.

Catherine Zeta-Jones won’t be surprised if her two children with Michael Douglas become Hollywood stars in their own right, because they were always able to “hold their own” with Broadway kids at summer camp.

The “Chicago” star reveals she and Michael Douglas have tried to warn Dylan Douglas, 20, and Carys Zeta Douglas, 17, about the pressures of life as an actor, but despite their efforts to convince them otherwise, the siblings appear to be keen to follow in the family business.

Catherine isn’t really against the idea of her kids pursuing careers in the dramatic arts, if that’s what they wish, and admits she could see they had the talent to succeed in show business early on.

“The journey I’ve had as an actor has been extraordinary, and so I can only encourage them to do what they love,” she explained on U.S. breakfast show “Today“. “They’re both bright and they’re both studying history and politics, and they get all their brains from me!”

“But that said, Michael and I would be the first parents to say, ‘You know, maybe you should think of another career,’ but we’ve seen how passionate they are about the craft,” Catherine explained.

“They know what celebrity is, they know the good, the bad, warts and all of that, but they’re passionate about acting as a craft and they’ve done every theater camp… My kids went off to summer camp every year, theater camp with all the Broadway kids, and they held their own very, very well, I have to say…”

The Welsh beauty insists her husband was the perfect person to share his experience of growing up as the son of a famous actor in the late Kirk Douglas, but even that hasn’t turned Dylan and Carys off.

“Michael’s experience was, ‘It’s a hard act to follow when your dad’s Spartacus,’ ” Catherine shared. “So in a way, one would think there’s so many open doors for people to go into the same business as their parents, but in fact, one has to really prove themselves more and it’s hard to be prepared to [sic].”

"And so they've had that discussion and they're still not deterred, so I just presume it's in the cards, and I'm very excited to see whatever journey they go on. You never know what you're gonna get dealt when you become a parent and I must say, I've been very fortunate they're good, young citizens of the planet and we have a lot of fun together."





Dylan has already tried his hand at a little professional acting – he voiced a character in the animated series “Phineas and Ferb” back in 2011.