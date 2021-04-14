Canadian Bitcoin ETFs quickly hit $1.3B in AUM while US acceptance lags By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The Purpose Investments ETF, the first (BTC) exchange-traded fund to launch in North America, has seen its assets under management soar to $1.1 billion less than two months after launching. Two Bitcoin ETFs that launched shortly after Purpose’s in Canada have also seen their AUM’s swell to a combined $200 million in the same time period, taking Canada’s combined Bitcoin ETF net value to around $1.3 billion.

The Purpose Bitcoin ETF launched in late February and generated nearly $100 million in trading volume on its first day. The ETF accrued more than $500 million in assets under management in its first week as investors rushed to gain access to Bitcoin trading without having to own the underlying asset.