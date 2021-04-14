Bull Run or Bull S#*t? By StockNews



Bull Run or Bull S#*t?



The S&P 500 (SPY) has impressively broken out above 4,000. However, it seems that ONLY large caps are moving higher while smaller stocks are actually in the red. Why is this? And what does it mean for the future health of this bull market? Read on below for the answers….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the Reitmeister Total Return newsletter).

The S&P 500 is flexing its muscle with a break above 4,000. However, the rest of the market is not joining in on the fun. For example the small caps in the are actually down since the S&P breakout began to start April.

To me this is just a sign that the bull market is a bit lopsided. The likely next step is for this to reverse. For the large caps to take a breather while smaller stocks, often with growthier outlooks, to take the baton and run ahead.

