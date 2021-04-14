BTC Is Century’s Most Powerful Tech, Says Michael Saylor By CoinQuora



BTC Is Century’s Most Powerful Tech, Says Michael Saylor



Michael Saylor says is a powerful technology in this era.

Of note, Documenting Bitcoin also praised BTC’s bullish performance.

At press time, the Bitcoin price is $64,480.

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor stated his beliefs and views about Bitcoin. Specifically, he said that Bitcoin is now the most powerful technology in this 21st century.

#Bitcoin is the most powerful technology of this century. https://t.co/1JltNLeXQ6 — Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) April 14, 2021

The tweet shows that Saylor’s love for Bitcoin (BTC) seems never to fade away. Also, Documenting Bitcoin praised how BTC kept its bullish performance in the crypto market.

Further, the Twitter page stated that BTC is the first and fastest asset to reach a $1 trillion market cap in only 12 years. Also, it noted that it took America’s biggest tech firms more years to get $1 trillion value. This includes Microsoft (NASDAQ:), Apple (NASDAQ:), Amazon (NASDAQ:), and Google (NASDAQ:).

Moreover, the post says that the path is growing shorter overtime for the rare assets that reach this impressive milestone.

#Bitcoin was the fastest asset to reach $1 Trillion. pic.twitter.com/NeJZ3aXfpe — Documenting Bitcoin (@DocumentingBTC) April 13, 2021

Recently, MicroStrategy announced that it would use Bitcoin to pay its non-employees Director’s Board fees. The company said its payment processor would convert payment fees from USD to BTC if this happens.

According to CoinGecko, BTC price is $64,480 with a 24h trading volume of around $73B at the time of writing.

