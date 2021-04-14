BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOT, UNI, LTC, DOGE, LINK By Cointelegraph

Sharp (OTC:) movements in the price of (BTC) could also result in liquidations of leveraged positions in the derivatives market. The massive $27 billion in Bitcoin futures open interest and $8 billion in Ether (ETH) futures open interest indicate that a spike in volatility could chop several traders.

Coinbase (COIN) listing on Nasdaq could eventually boost cryptocurrency adoption and attract droves of institutional investors. However, that is unlikely to happen immediately. In the first few days after the listing, volatility could be high as Wall Street tries to value Coinbase. This could also increase the volatility in cryptocurrencies.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.