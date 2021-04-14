BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOT, UNI, LTC, DOGE, LINK By Cointelegraph

Price analysis 4/14: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOT, UNI, LTC, DOGE, LINK
Coinbase (COIN) listing on Nasdaq could eventually boost cryptocurrency adoption and attract droves of institutional investors. However, that is unlikely to happen immediately. In the first few days after the listing, volatility could be high as Wall Street tries to value Coinbase. This could also increase the volatility in cryptocurrencies.
Sharp (OTC:) movements in the price of (BTC) could also result in liquidations of leveraged positions in the derivatives market. The massive $27 billion in Bitcoin futures open interest and $8 billion in Ether (ETH) futures open interest indicate that a spike in volatility could chop several traders.
