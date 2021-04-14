Browns, Jadeveon Clowney agree to one-year deal

Clowney is coming off a one-year, $12.5 million deal with the Tennessee Titans. He signed with the Titans to reunite with Mike Vrabel, who was his defensive coordinator when he posted career highs in sacks with the Houston Texans.

The 28-year-old’s stint with the Titans was short-lived. He played in just eight games last season, failing to record a sack, before undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus.

The former No. 1 overall pick hasn’t played a full season since 2017, but that didn’t stop teams from pushing to sign him this offseason. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts were among teams interested in Clowney.

Clowney will likely start opposite Myles Garrett in 2021 and alongside new defensive tackle Malik Jackson.